Kazakhstan celebrates Day of First President

Today, Kazakh citizens celebrate a public holiday - the Day of the First President. It was on December 1, 29 years ago that the first nationwide elections in the country’s history were held, where Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected the head of Kazakh SSR, which became an independent state in two weeks. The Day of the First President has been celebrated in the country since 2012. The holiday was initiated to celebrate the outstanding services of the First President. On December 1st, solemn events are usually held across the country, but this year, due to the epidemiological situation, most of them will take place online.

​Photo: yandex.kz