Nur-Sultan hosts exhibitions to mark Day of First President, Independence Day

Two exhibitions open in Nur-Sultan to mark the Day of the First President as well as the Independence Day. The exposition “Historical Foundations of the Independent Country” presents photos, videos and traditional documents reflecting Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contribution to the study of our country’s history. The exhibition “Diplomatic Gifts - An Integral Part of the Cultural Heritage of Humanity” features a unique collection with more than 70 examples of watches. The collection has gifts presented to the president by the heads of foreign states, international organizations, foundations and delegations as a sign of respect for the world prestige of Kazakhstan and its leader. One of the exhibits is a clock “Parovoz” belonging to the first steam engines of the industrial revolution. The world’s only clock with a calendar up to the year 3,000 and many other rare artifacts are presented at the exhibition. The doors of the museum-library will be open until the end of the year.

“The peculiarity of the two exhibitions, of course, is that they were collected from the personal foundation of the First President. If we open archives, we will find many materials about our state policy on the formation and modernization of our cultural heritage and historical basis. Of course, we primarily tried to present materials about the work done over 30 years. The second part is about the First President’s persona based on multifaceted nature of foreign policy, since the formation and modernization of bilateral relations are the special morality of the First President and the person who has earned great respect as a politician. Thus, the donated items reflect not only the wealth of one country, but also the unity of the historical and cultural heritage of the whole world,” said Kulyaisha Aktayeva, Deputy Director of the Library of the First President.

Photo: inform.kz