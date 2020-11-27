Junior Eurovision 2020: voting starts on November 28

The winner of the international children’s song contest Junior Eurovision-2020 will be announced on Sunday, November 29. Voting for participants will begin on November 28 at 1:00 a.m. Everyone has the opportunity to pick their favorites from three countries. The voting is available on the official website of the competition. Kazakhstan takes part in the contest for the third year in a row. This became possible due to Khabar Agency’s becoming an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union. This time, a young singer Karakat Bashanova will represent our country. She paved her way to the final and will perform the song “Forever.” The author is a famous composer Khamit Shangaliev. He also wrote Yerzhan Maxim’s triumphant song “Armanynnan Kalma.” The final, which will be held online, will be broadcast live on Khabar TV channel.

“People’s votes are necessary in this important competition. Even one vote can play a key role in the victory, so it is important to pay attention to voting. Khabar Agency is a member of the European Broadcasting Union. Previous years, Daneliya Tuleshova and Yerzhan Maxim represented our country at the competition. They gave commendable performances. This time, votes of Kazakh citizens are essential. If we will vote unanimously for Karakat, we will win! Let’s support our contestant!” said Rinat Kertayev, First Deputy Chairperson of Khabar Agency.

“Of course, I am anxious. I was anxious at the national selection as well. Now, as the grand finale approaches, I’m overwhelmed with excitement. But I will do my best to represent Kazakhstan at the highest level,” shared Karakat Bashanova, Contestant of Junior Eurovision 2020.

Photo: inform.kz