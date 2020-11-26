9th Civil Forum of Kazakhstan takes place online

The 9th Civil Forum of Kazakhstan continues its work for the fourth day. The event is being held online for the first time, which means that the number of participants is not limited. Kazakh citizens from all regions managed to connect to e-platforms and express their opinions on the most relevant topics. Over a thousand people have already taken part in the forum.

“The 9th Civil Forum is taking place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of our country’s independence. That is why each issue raised here is separate and relevant. The number of participants online is not limited this year. Citizens from any region were able to connect online and take part in the discussion on problematic issues of society’s concern. 10,000 people have already watched the forum. 2,000 viewed on the YouTube channel, 4,000 – on Facebook page,” said Bolat Tlepov, Kazakh Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

The message of the Civil Forum is based on President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev’s concept of the “Listening state”.

“What is the peculiarity of this forum? First, all people can participate in the forum. The forum’s program will run from seven in the morning until 12 at night. Secondly, regional NGOs are widely involved in dialogue platforms. It is considered that professional NGOs function only in large cities. This was proved wrong during the forum’s work. Indeed, our events are attended by heads of public associations that work in remote areas, not only in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities and regional centers,” added Tlepov.

The e-format allowed reducing the costs of holding the forum three times. However, the number of sessions and events, according to the organizers, are taking place as scheduled.

Photo: gurk.kz