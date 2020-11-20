77 books get translated into Kazakh as part of “100 new textbooks” project

77 best humanitarian textbooks of the world were translated into Kazakh language. 10,000 copies were donated to the book collections of universities in Kazakhstan. In addition, electronic versions of the textbooks were posted on a website of “Open University of Kazakhstan” project. 30 books were translated this year, most of which are intended for students of creative disciplines. These are works of the best world scientists in cinema, theatre and music as well as several books in jurisprudence. The work on publication and distribution of 23 more textbooks in Kazakh continues. More than 300 Kazakh scientists are involved in this process. The “100 new textbooks” project has been implemented since 2017 as part of the Modernization of Kazakhstan’s Identity program.

Photo: inform.kz