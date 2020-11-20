Gala for international contest “New Music Generation 2020” takes place in Nur-Sultan

Nur-Sultan hosted a gala concert with the participation of Kazakh and foreign musicians within the second international contest of young composers “New Music Generation 2020”. The event included works of a composer, musician and pianist Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin. A composition called “QUBYLYS” dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of the great philosopher Al-Farabi was also presented at the concert. Famous Austrian conductor Ernest Hoetzl was specially invited to the competition. He said that it was not easy to arrive in Kazakhstan. Nevertheless, performing on the same stage with talented Kazakh artists was worth it.

“I am so lucky to be here. I came from Austria, where the epidemiological situation is awful, everything is closed, theatres and shops do not work. We stay home, too. That is why I feel so free here, because I can walk outside, can play music. This is the first concert after the lockdown in Kazakhstan. Therefore, it is a great honor for me to conduct here,” shared Ernest Hoetzl.

The conditions of the current competition are significantly different from the previous one. For example, all jury members are from different countries. Another peculiarity is that names of the participants will remain anonymous until the end of the event.

“The contest received more than 160 works from 22 countries, including whole of Europe: France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Austria as well as many countries in Latin America, Argentina, Chile, Philippines, China, Asia and almost whole of CIS. In general, the entire competition is anonymous. That is, each composer does not write his or her last and first name when sending the work, he or she writes only slogan and password. Participants will be disclosed only after the approval of the results,” said Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin, Art Director and Jury President of the competition.

Photo: 24.kz