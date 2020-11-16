Sculptor from Nur-Sultan creates hyper-realistic statue of Abai

A sculptor from Nur-Sultan Aidos Yesmagambetov created a hyper-realistic statue of Abai Kunanbaiuly. He said that it was made of wax and silicone materials. Before starting the work, he fully explored Abai’s image, his face and shapes, and by using new techniques managed to convey aesthetic expressiveness and uniqueness of the sculpture. The master took an original photo as a basis to create a more believable image of the great poet. Experts highlighted that the sculpture’s quality and beauty are not inferior to the exhibits of the famous Madame Tussauds.

“I determined the distance between the lines of his nose and eyes on the photo using mathematical calculations. Thanks to a seamstress and a clothing restorer, I managed to find out from what material Abai’s clothes were sewn, that is what people were wearing back then. Only after this, I started the work. I tried to make it look more like the original,” said the sculptor.



Photo: inform.kz