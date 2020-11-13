Complete works of Abai translated into English

The first complete collection of works of Abai in English was presented in the United Kingdom. The project is dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet. At an online presentation, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova highlighted the great contribution of the poet, philosopher and educator to the development of literature and creativity. All the works have been translated into English directly from the Kazakh original. The edition is limited and will be distributed in universities and libraries in the United Kingdom. The complete works will also be available on the Internet.

“English is the language of communication for more than one billion people. The translation of Abai’s complete works into English means that all of them can get acquainted with his works,” noted Aktoty Raimkulova.

“By producing this translation, we and our Kazakh partners hope to bring more of the richness of Kazakh heritage to global audience. In this collection, we focused on over 150 poems and 45 prose works. We work with literary translators,” said Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of the Cambridge University Press.

Photo: 24.kz