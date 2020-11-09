Astana Media Week-2020 to be held on November 11-13

The latest trends in the media market will be discussed again at “Astana Media Week”. The forum will be held from November 11th to 13th. The annual media week will be attended online by famous journalists, editors, producers, representatives of production studios and Kazakh media. Experts will hold discussions on such topics, as “Global Trends in Media Content Consumption”, “A Pandemic and a Confidence Crisis in the Media”, “How the Year 2020 Has Changed the Work of the Editorial Offices”, “Multiplatformity and efficient promotion of content on different platforms, new media leaders”. A series of seminars aimed at the improvement and development of staff capacity of the industry will be carried out as well. An online broadcast of the awarding ceremony of the laureates of the “Urker-2020” National Award in print, radio and internet journalism will take place on the final day.

During the event, an online exhibition “Content Market” will be organized with the participation of representatives of Kazakh and foreign media and production companies.

Photo: inform.kz