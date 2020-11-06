Kazakhstan develops atlas of new professions

An Atlas of New Professions and Competencies was developed in Kazakhstan and published on an Electronic Labor Exchange website. It is a kind of a map of popular jobs in nine major sectors of economy. In other words, now every person can learn what professions are in demand and which one to choose. The information is publicly available. Experts believe that soon the world will explore 239 new specializations, while other 129 will disappear, and the remaining 95 will be seriously transformed. Moreover, the results of the atlas will become a key guideline for educational institutions to include new subjects in the curriculum. The experts are confident that future professions will be mainly related to the introduction of robots, smart systems and widespread digitalization. The project managers also analyzed main technological trends that can critically change the labor market. Thus, the basic competencies will involve systems thinking, cross-industry communication skills, environmental thinking or, for example, lean production.

“In terms of assessment of the future, it is quite difficult to forecast anything now. The pace and directions of IT development are so fast and diverse that it is hard to oversee them, especially for such a distant prospect as 10-15 years. We can only assume. However, seeing what happens in the world and being participants of these changes, it is possible to assume that IT specialists will become versatile workers with multi skills in the future,” said Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

Photo: rus.azattyq-ruhy.kz