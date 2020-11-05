Kazakhstan launches new online project for youth

Kazakhstan launches a new online project that creates conditions for self-development and consolidation of youth in the new reality. This was announced by Shakhmardan Baimanov, Chairperson of Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development at a briefing in the Central Communications Service. He said that the project involves activities in four basic areas, such as opening ceremony, “Online Bilim”, “Online Dialog” and “Open talks”. The “Online Bilim” is aimed at improving personal skills and competency of the youth. The “Online Dialog” will become the main platform for discussions, exchange of opinions and experience between the state and the youth. The “Open talks” section will contribute to the demonstration of skills, ideas, startups and volunteer initiatives of young people. According to speakers, people from the age of 14 to 29 can take part in the project that starts on November 9 and will last a month.

“The concept of social impact is, first of all, a comprehensive coverage of young people and skills training. We have divided the participating young people into teams. We expect that they will get new skills and competencies, because any project implies, above all, communication. In this regard, we believe that it is time to support young people, when the response to the pandemic as well as preventive measures are tightened almost in each region of the country. Of course, we will focus on the full observation with sanitary rules. We plan to hold this project online, so the young people can take part in such a big project remotely at home,” Baimanov said.

Photo: ortcom.kz