Convention on legal status of Caspian sea to be legislatively secured

Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is being introduced into the legislation of Kazakhstan. Members of the Kazakh Mazhilis approved amendments in the first reading. Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted that the convention signed two years ago and ratified last year by presidents of five Caspian states is the result of a long and complex negotiation process that lasted more than 20 years. Thus, the countries of the Caspian coast reached an agreement on different regimes of dividing the water area by territories. The consensus covered inland waters, territorial waters, fishing zones and shared marine space. The new document proposes to legislatively introduce such concepts as “fishing zone” and “fishing zone regime” as well as increase the width of territorial waters from 12 to 15 nautical miles. It offers to consolidate the competence of state agencies to control the observance of Kazakhstan’s exclusive rights to harvest aquatic biological resources in the fishing zone and interaction procedure.

Other amendments are also being introduced into the current edition of the Law to eliminate existing contradictions, gaps and collisions as well as to ensure the daily service and combat activities of the Border Service of Kazakhstan National Security Committee. Amendments should be introduced into the Water Code, the Laws on Countering Terrorism, on Merchant Shipping, on International Treaties, on Foreign Intelligence as well as to the Law “On Protection, Reproduction and Use of Animal World” in order to bring it into compliance with the provisions of the Convention and the Agreement on the Conservation and Rational Use of Aquatic Biological Resources of the Caspian Sea, said the Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Photo: kavkaz-uzel.eu