Kazakhstan tries to improve public hearings and law adopting procedures

The laws, which will be amended and supplemented, are planned to be submitted for public discussions. Members of Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, approved in the first reading amendments to the legislation on the improvement of the lawmaking. Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev said that this will raise awareness among population. The current legislation provides for mandatory discussion of a bill by posting it on a website. The amendments propose to expand the ways in which public can take part in discussions through the organization of hearings and public debates. The new law provides for the introduction of new stages of lawmaking, corresponding to the “Listening state” concept.

Photo: edelvin.com.ua