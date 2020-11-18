“G-Global. World of the XXI century” international congress kicks off online

“G-Global. World of the XXI century” International Congress kicked off online. Former presidents, heads of international financial organizations, famous analysts, Nobel Prize Laureates will take part in its work. Seven events will be held as part of the Congress. The first online forum was dedicated to blockchain technologies. Experts highlighted that the main advantages of the system are decentralization and transparency of operations. In particular, the use of the technology was discussed at the forum as part of the Chinese “One Belt-One Road” Initiative. This project was developed with the purpose of revival of the Silk Road, integration and cooperation of Eurasian countries. Nearly 70 countries participate in it. In order to support their infrastructure, experts proposed to create a digital bank and Eurasian cryptocurrency stock exchange.

Photo: dmastana.kz