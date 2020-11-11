Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes official statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement has been signed. Kazakh Foreign Ministry made a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, stating that Kazakhstan highly appreciates the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They correspond to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and can serve as the basis for resolving the problem in the area.

“We particularly note the constructive role of the Russian Federation in reaching this agreement and its peacemaking efforts aimed at practical implementation of the agreements. We express our hope that, in this difficult period, Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples will strive to build a solid foundation for establishing lasting peace and harmony and ensuring security in the region,” said the official statement.

In a joint statement announced by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, it is reported that the parties agreed on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities from November 10, 2020.

Armenia and Azerbaijan stopped at their occupied positions, while Russian peacekeepers were brought to Nagorno-Karabakh to bolster truce.

Photo: lenta.inform.kz