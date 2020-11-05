Senate ratifies agreement on shipping between EAEU member states

In the next five years, Kazakhstan intends to increase the volume of transit traffic through Russian inland waterways to 300,000 tonnes per year. The agreement has been reached between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states to create a unified legal framework for shipping. Today, members of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the corresponding law. The document provides for equal access to port services by the parties, as well as mutual recognition of ship and crew members’ documents. This, in turn, will simplify the inspection of cargo ships by regulatory authorities. Thus, the permitting procedure, which used to take at least three months, will be reduced to 10 days. At the same time, the throughput capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route of Kazakhstan will be increased. Because of the simplified procedure, Kazakh carriers become of interest to the Caspian countries, which are not part of the EAEU, in transporting cargo from the ports of the Caspian Sea to the ports of the Black Sea.

“At the same time, after the signing of the agreement, Kazakh carriers will be able to carry out river transport not only within the Yertis basin, but also with access to the Ob River. The issue of modernization of two-way traffic between the ports of Atyrau, Astrakhan and Volgograd is also under consideration. By 2025, we plan to increase the volume of river transport to 3.8 million tonnes under the ‘Nurly Zhol’ program,” said Berik Kamaliyev, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Photo: eadaily.com