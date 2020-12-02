Grain production volumes to increase up to 25 million tonnes per year due to digital transformation

Harvest volumes from Kazakh fields will increase up to 25 tonnes of grain per year. This is the result that experts want to achieve through digital transformation of the agro-industrial complex. Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov spoke about how new technologies would help bring the country’s agriculture to a new level at a government meeting. He said that digital technologies would reduce risks, adapt to climate change, increase crop yields and animal productivity and introduce agricultural technologies in a timely manner. Hence the new tasks: Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to increase the productivity of the sector 2.5 times and increase the level of exports twofold. In addition, more than 100 million hectares of agricultural land will be covered by digital transformation in five years through a public-private partnership. Mamin noted that this will require 50 billion tenge (US$117.6 million) of investment.

“Digital transformation in crop and livestock production makes it possible to produce up to 20 percent more crops and livestock products. At the same time, farmers’ costs will be reduced by more than 15 percent. Overall, in the future, due to digital transformation alone, the grain harvest will increase to 25 million tonnes per year,” said Askar Mamin, Kazakh Prime Minister.

Photo: nart.ru