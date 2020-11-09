New generation of startup developers: training of Kazakh students

Young Kazakh residents will be taught new specializations of the IT industry and innovative economy. In late November, the ‘Astana Hub’ International Technopark of IT Startups is launching the ‘Startup Explore’ program for local university and school students. The largest technopark in Central Asia has signed a memorandum of cooperation with an international research and consulting organization that operates its programs in more than 20 countries. The organizers allocated money for 10,000 grants. Free online training will last 24 weeks. The study program includes the theory and practice with experts in artificial intelligence, fintech, cyber-security, e-commerce and more.

“This is one of our programs that will be run entirely in English. The program will provide students with all the necessary knowledge and skills to work in new and efficient areas. The program is scheduled to start on November 30th, applications are accepted until November 25th. People can submit their applications on the Astana Hub website. At the end of the program, participants will receive a certificate of completion for the Startup Explore program,” said Kuanysh Baikuvanov, Programs Manager at the Astana Hub.

In addition, the ninth influx of people to the Astana Hub accelerator will also be launched by the end of the year. This means that the technopark will again select about 30 top startups, half of which will have the opportunity to present their projects to domestic and foreign investors. This is a real chance. For example, the participants of the previous cohort managed to increase their sales by 73 million tenge (US$168,981) and create 139 new jobs.

“In fact, there are a lot of good startups. Nowadays, there is a special interest in edtech startups. We notice a particular growth in Game Dev. We can already make our own applications and present them to the market,” noted Daulet Beimurzinov, Programs Manager at the Astana Hub.

To date, Kazakh startups are successfully implemented and are popular in the markets of Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In addition, the Astana Hub programs regularly involve projects of representatives from foreign countries.

