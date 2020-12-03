642 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

642 more patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day; their number increased to 118,004. Meanwhile, according to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 769 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected people in the country reached 133,887, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 16,190 (+41)

Almaty – 16,269 (+72)

Shymkent – 5,381 (+5)

Akmola region – 5,432 (+89)

Aktobe region – 3,493 (+5)

Almaty region – 5,801 (+24)

Atyrau region – 11,708 (+31)

East Kazakhstan region – 16,670 (+140)

Zhambyl region – 4,467 (+15)

West Kazakhstan region – 8,140 (+34)

Karagandy region – 11,164 (+21)

Kostanai region – 5,553 (+82)

Kyzylorda region – 3,296 (+2)

Mangystau region – 3,441 (+5)

Pavlodar region – 6,674 (+99)

North Kazakhstan region – 6,713 (+97)

Turkistan region – 3,495 (+7).

Eight more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and two deaths were registered in the past 24 hours. 47 patients recovered. Overall, 42,455 such cases, 446 fatalities and 30,728 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.

