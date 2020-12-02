Factory in Zhambyl region to produce 30 to 60 million doses of vaccines

This year, coronavirus express testing kits manufacturing factory is planned to be launched in Zhambyl region. The investment project costs more than two billion tenge. The regional governor Berdibek Saparbayev spoke about the measures to fight against the spread of dangerous infection at a briefing in the Central Communications Service. Accroding to him, it is planned to build anti-viral vaccine manufacturing factory in Kordai district of Zhambyl region. This project costs seven billion tenge. The factory is expected to operate on the basis of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.

Currently, vaccines against brucellosis, dermatitis and avian influenza are produced. A new additional factory will be launched. Its capacity will total at least 30 - 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. The factory is planned to be launched by the end of the year. Vaccine manufacturing will start in March. Government supports and controls this issue. Residential building will be constructed for workers, said the Governor of Zhambyl Region Berdibek Saparbayev.

Photo: gmpnews.ru