499 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
499 more patients were reported to have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, their number in Kazakhstan increased to 117,362. According to official data from Kazakh Health Ministry, 770 more COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.
To date, there are 133,118 COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including in:
Nur-Sultan - 16,149
the city of Almaty - 16,197
Shymkent - 5,376
Akmola region - 5,343
Aktobe region - 3,488
Almaty region - 5,777
Atyrau region - 11,677
East Kazakhstan region - 16,530
Zhambyl region - 4,452
West Kazakhstan region - 8,106
Karagandy region - 11,143
Kostanai region - 5,471
Kyzylorda region - 3,294
Mangystau region - 3,436
Pavlodar region - 6,575
North Kazakhstan region - 6,616
Turkistan region - 3,488.
In addition, 232 more pneumonia cases with COVID-19 symptoms and one death were recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 119 patients were reported to have recovered from pneumonia with coronavirus symptoms in the last day. A total of 42,447 such cases, 444 fatalities and 30,681 recoveries have been reported in the country since August 1.
