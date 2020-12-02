499 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

499 more patients were reported to have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, their number in Kazakhstan increased to 117,362. According to official data from Kazakh Health Ministry, 770 more COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 133,118 COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including in:

Nur-Sultan - 16,149

the city of Almaty - 16,197

Shymkent - 5,376

Akmola region - 5,343

Aktobe region - 3,488

Almaty region - 5,777

Atyrau region - 11,677

East Kazakhstan region - 16,530

Zhambyl region - 4,452

West Kazakhstan region - 8,106

Karagandy region - 11,143

Kostanai region - 5,471

Kyzylorda region - 3,294

Mangystau region - 3,436

Pavlodar region - 6,575

North Kazakhstan region - 6,616

Turkistan region - 3,488.

In addition, 232 more pneumonia cases with COVID-19 symptoms and one death were recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 119 patients were reported to have recovered from pneumonia with coronavirus symptoms in the last day. A total of 42,447 such cases, 444 fatalities and 30,681 recoveries have been reported in the country since August 1.

