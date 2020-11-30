274 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

274 patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 116,461. Meanwhile, according to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 794 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past day. Overall, the number of infected people in the country reached 131,659, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 16,043 (+54)

Almaty city – 16,103 (+70)

Shymkent – 5,365 (+4)

Akmola region – 5,163 (+91)

Aktobe region – 3,484 (+3)

Almaty region – 5,714 (+32)

Atyrau region – 11,633 (+17)

East Kazakhstan region – 16,316 (+125)

Zhambyl region – 4,422 (+11)

West Kazakhstan region – 8,038 (+44)

Karagandy region – 11,102 (+25)

Kostanai region – 5,299 (+87)

Kyzylorda region – 3,290

Mangystau region – 3,435 (+1)

Pavlodar region – 6,375 (+121)

North Kazakhstan region – 6,399 (+108)

Turkistan region – 3,478 (+1).

In addition, 43 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms were reported in the last day. 41 patients recovered. 42,147 such cases, 443 deaths and 30,535 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.

Photo: rg.ru