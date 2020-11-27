536 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

536 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past day. In total, 115,384 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 in the country. Meanwhile, according to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 813 more COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours. Overall, the number of infected people reached 129,213, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,833 (+71)

Almaty city – 15,876 (+74)

Shymkent – 5,349 (+4)

Akmola region – 4,912 (+76)

Aktobe region – 3,474 (+5)

Almaty region – 5,626 (+21)

Atyrau region – 11,583 (+12)

East Kazakhstan region – 15,911 (+170)

Zhambyl region – 4,382 (+16)

West-Kazakhstan region – 7,912 (+41)

Karaganda region – 11,030 (+21)

Kostanay region – 5,050 (+75)

Kyzylorda region – 3,289

Mangystau region – 3,431

Pavlodar region – 6,017 (+107)

North Kazakhstan region – 6,067 (+117)

Turkistan region – 3,471 (+3).

In addition, 161 pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptom and five deaths were recorded in the past day; 73 patients recovered. Overall, 41,756 such cases, 439 fatalities and 30,362 recoveries have been registered since August 1.

Photo: ru.egemen.kz