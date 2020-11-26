474 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

474 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last day, bringing their total number in the country to 114,821. Meanwhile, according to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 820 more COVID-19 cases were reported over 24 hours. Overall, the number of infected people reached 128,400, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,762 (+77)

Almaty city – 15,802 (+77)

Shymkent – 5,345 (+11)

Akmola region – 4,836 (+75)

Aktobe region – 3,469 (+7)

Almaty region – 5,605 (+30)

Atyrau region – 11,571 (+14)

East Kazakhstan region – 15,741 (+164)

Zhambyl region – 4,366 (+14)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,871 (+37)

Karagandy region – 11,009 (+19)

Kostanai region – 4,975 (+63)

Kyzylorda region – 3,289 (+3)

Mangystau region – 3,431 (+3)

Pavlodar region – 5,910 (+110)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,950 (+114)

Turkistan region – 3,468 (+2).

In addition, 168 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and two deaths were recorded in the past day; 82 patients recovered. Overall, 41,595 such cases, 434 fatalities and 30,289 recoveries have been registered since August 1.

