701 more people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

701 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last day, bringing their total number in the country to 114,347. Meanwhile, according to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 720 more COVID-19 cases were reported over 24 hours. Overall, the number of infected people reached 127,580, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,685 (+50)

Almaty – 15,725 (+43)

Shymkent – 5,334 (+3)

Akmola region – 4,761 (+69)

Aktobe region – 3,462 (+6)

Almaty region – 5,575 (+22)

Atyrau region – 11,557 (+8)

East Kazakhstan region – 15,577 (+160)

Zhambyl region – 4,352 (+14)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,834 (+29)

Karagandy region – 10,990 (+18)

Kostanai region – 4,912 (+66)

Kyzylorda region – 3,286 (+1)

Mangystau region – 3,428 (+2)

Pavlodar region – 5,800 (+112)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,836 (+112)

Turkistan region – 3,466 (+5).

In addition, 204 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and four deaths were recorded in the past day; 91 patients recovered. Overall, 41,427 such cases, 432 fatalities and 30,207 recoveries have been registered since August 1.

Photo: kt.kz