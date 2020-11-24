840 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

840 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past day, bringing their total number to 113,646. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 678 new cases of the disease have been registered over the last 24 hours. In total, 126,860 Kazakh citizens were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,635 (+25)

Almaty city – 15,682 (+46)

Shymkent – 5,331 (+1)

Akmola region – 4,692 (+68)

Aktobe region – 3,456 (+8)

Almaty region – 5,553 (+20)

Atyrau region – 11,549 (+11)

East Kazakhstan region – 15,417 (+154)

Zhambyl region – 4,338 (+14)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,805 (+33)

Karagandy region – 10,972 (+15)

Kostanai region – 4,846 (+70)

Kyzylorda region – 3,285

Mangystau region – 3,426

Pavlodar region – 5,688 (+108)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,724 (+105)

Turkistan region – 3,461.

In addition, 20 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms were reported in the past day, one person died, 27 patients recovered. Overall, 41,203 such cases, 428 deaths and 30,086 recoveries have been registered since August 1.

Photo: 1tvsamara.ru