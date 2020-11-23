514 patients recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

514 patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Overall, their number in the country reached 112,806. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 716 more coronavirus cases were recorded in the last day. A total of 126,182 people caught the infection in Kazakhstan, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,610 (+40)

Almaty city – 15,636 (+42)

Shymkent – 5,330 (+2)

Akmola region – 4,624 (+61)

Aktobe region – 3,448 (+8)

Almaty region – 5,533 (+12)

Atyrau region – 11,538 (+15)

East Kazakhstan region – 15,263 (+188)

Zhambyl region – 4,324 (+10)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,772 (+42)

Karagandy region – 10,957 (+20)

Kostanai region – 4,776 (+77)

Kyzylorda region – 3,285 (+1)

Mangystau region – 3,426 (+2)

Pavlodar region – 5,580 (+98)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,619 (+96)

Turkistan region – 3,461 (+2).

44 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms were reported in the past day. 27 patients recovered. Overall, 41,203 such cases, 427 deaths and 30,086 recoveries have been registered since August 1.

Photo: uzalo48.lipetsk.ru