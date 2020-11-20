311 patients recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

311 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past day, bringing the total number of such people to 111,483. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 791 new cases of the disease have been reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 123,888 Kazakh citizens were diagnosed with COVID-19, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,448 (+53)

Almaty city – 15,458 (+91)

Shymkent – 5,315 (+5)

Akmola region – 4,448 (+48)

Aktobe region – 3,431 (+4)

Almaty region – 5,473 (+25)

Atyrau region – 11,496 (+19)

East Kazakhstan region – 14,650 (+242)

Zhambyl region – 4,293 (+11)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,643 (+39)

Karagandy region – 10,899 (+20)

Kostanai region – 4,552 (+63)

Kyzylorda region – 3,274

Mangystau region – 3,420

Pavlodar region – 5,294 (+85)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,345 (+85)

Turkistan region – 3,449 (+1).

In addition, 158 new cases of pneumonia with coronavirus symptoms, one death and 55 recoveries were reported in the country. Overall, 40,848 infections, 424 fatalities and 29,869 recoveries were registered since August 1.

Photo: zhodinonews.by