337 patients recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

337 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours. Overall, 111,172 patients in the country got better after the disease. Kazakh Health Ministry officially reported 762 more COVID-19 cases in the last day. 123,097 people in total were infected with the virus in Kazakhstan, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,395 (+81)

Almaty city – 15,367 (+43)

Shymkent – 5,310 (+7)

Akmola region – 4,400 (+42)

Aktobe region – 3,427 (+4)

Almaty region – 5,448 (+33)

Atyrau region – 11,477 (+17)

East Kazakhstan region – 14,408 (+252)

Zhambyl region – 4,282 (+10)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,604 (+40)

Karagandy region – 10,879 (+20)

Kostanai region – 4,489 (+60)

Kyzylorda region – 3,274 (+5)

Mangystau region – 3,420 (+2)

Pavlodar region – 5,209 (+65)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,260 (+79)

Turkistan region – 3,448 (+2).

202 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and two fatalities were registered over 24 hours. 95 patients recovered. Overall, 40,690 such cases, 423 deaths and 29,814 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.

