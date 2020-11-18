Overview of events in Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

There was a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s capital. 79 people caught the infection in Nur-Sultan, which is 46 patients more than the day before. Overall, 682 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in just one day. Not a single case of the disease was registered in Kyzylorda region in the past 24 hours. Over 450 patients in the country recovered. 9,500 people continue receiving treatment, nearly 470 of them are children.

54 passengers arrive without PCR testing results

Meanwhile, passengers without PCR testing results keep arriving in Kazakhstan. Planes from Turkey, Egypt, Belarus and Russia landed in the airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty last night, bringing more than half a thousand people to the country. 54 of them did not have COVID-19 PCR test certificates. According to the existing protocols, they were placed in quarantine.

22 sanitary checkpoints operate in Eastern Kazakhstan

East Kazakhstan region had the biggest number of 230 coronavirus cases registered in the last day. According to the latest data, almost 700 patients are in the region’s infectious hospitals, 76 of them are in serious condition. 22 sanitary checkpoints were established in the region with mandatory temperature measurement procedure of drivers and passengers. These requirements of epidemiologists have led to traffic jams on busy suburban routes. More than 8,000 vehicles cross them every day. A “green corridor” between towns and districts is open only to food suppliers and life support employees. Police officers noted that it takes no more than two or three minutes to examine one car. The task of the epidemiologists is to reduce the frontier of the virus spread. The region is currently in the “red zone” of the coronavirus spread. Over 3,000 infection epicenters were recorded here.

“The checking procedure is rather fast. We were afraid in the first day, of course, because people did not know and went back and forth. Now everything is fine,” said one of the region residents.

“The procedure is fast and convenient,” said one of the drivers.

“We try to examine cars as fast as we can. We measure people’s temperature, ask them about their health, how they feel. Everything is ok,” said nurse Dinara Serikova.

Atyrau region supervises COVID-19 patients using checklists

Atyrau region introduced special checklists to evaluate health condition of patients with suspected or already confirmed coronavirus. Doctors will supervise residents remotely now. If necessary, mobile ambulance teams will be able to make decisions on hospitalization of an infected using the checklist. Concomitant diseases and factors that threaten a person's life in case of a sharp deterioration of health will be taken into account.

