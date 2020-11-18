Kazakhstan registers 682 new cases of COVID-19

453 people have recovered from coronavirus infection over the past day, bringing their total number in Kazakhstan to 110,835. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 682 new cases of the disease have been reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 122,335 Kazakh citizens have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,314 (+79)

Almaty city – 15,324 (+35)

Shymkent – 5,303 (+6)

Akmola region – 4,358 (+41)

Aktobe region – 3,423 (+3)

Almaty region – 5,415 (+17)

Atyrau region – 11,460 (+11)

East Kazakhstan region – 14,156 (+230)

Zhambyl region – 4,272 (+8)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,564 (+37)

Karagandy region – 10,859 (+18)

Kostanai region – 4,429 (+58)

Kyzylorda region – 3,269

Mangystau region – 3,418 (+2)

Pavlodar region – 5,144 (+61)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,181 (+74)

Turkistan region – 3,446 (+2).

Moreover, 268 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and 85 recoveries were registered in the past day. Overall, 40,488 such cases, 421 fatalities and 29,719 recoveries have been recorded in the country since August 1.

