438 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
438 more patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last day. A total of 110,382 people managed to recover from the disease in the country. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 602 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. The total number of infected people in Kazakhstan reached 121,653, including in:
Nur-Sultan – 15,235 (+33)
Almaty city – 15,289 (+36)
Shymkent – 5,297 (+5)
Akmola region – 4,317 (+33)
Aktobe region – 3,420 (+8)
Almaty region – 5,398 (+24)
Atyrau region – 11,449 (+14)
East Kazakhstan region – 13,926 (+221)
Zhambyl region – 4,264 (+6)
West Kazakhstan region – 7,527 (+28)
Karagandy region – 10,841 (+20)
Kostanai region – 4,371 (+57)
Kyzylorda region – 3,269 (+1)
Mangystau region – 3,416
Pavlodar region – 5,083 (+50)
North Kazakhstan region – 5,107 (+61)
Turkistan region – 3,444 (+5).
Moreover, 23 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and one death were registered in the past day; 54 people recovered. 40,220 such cases, 421 fatalities and 29,634 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.
Photo: lada.kz