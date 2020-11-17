438 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

438 more patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last day. A total of 110,382 people managed to recover from the disease in the country. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 602 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. The total number of infected people in Kazakhstan reached 121,653, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,235 (+33)

Almaty city – 15,289 (+36)

Shymkent – 5,297 (+5)

Akmola region – 4,317 (+33)

Aktobe region – 3,420 (+8)

Almaty region – 5,398 (+24)

Atyrau region – 11,449 (+14)

East Kazakhstan region – 13,926 (+221)

Zhambyl region – 4,264 (+6)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,527 (+28)

Karagandy region – 10,841 (+20)

Kostanai region – 4,371 (+57)

Kyzylorda region – 3,269 (+1)

Mangystau region – 3,416

Pavlodar region – 5,083 (+50)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,107 (+61)

Turkistan region – 3,444 (+5).

Moreover, 23 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms and one death were registered in the past day; 54 people recovered. 40,220 such cases, 421 fatalities and 29,634 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.

