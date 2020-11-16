Kazakhstan records nearly 600 coronavirus cases in one day

301 more patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past day, bringing their total number in the country to 109,944. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 588 more COVID-19 cases were detected over 24 hours. Thus, the number of infected people in Kazakhstan reached 121,051, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 15,202 (+44)

Almaty city – 15,253 (+42)

Shymkent – 5,292

Akmola region – 4,284 (+35)

Aktobe region – 3,412 (+7)

Almaty region – 5,374 (+25)

Atyrau region – 11,435 (+14)

East Kazakhstan region – 13,705 (+197)

Zhambyl region – 4,258 (+5)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,499 (+42)

Karagandy region – 10,821 (+17)

Kostanai region – 4,314 (+51)

Kyzylorda region – 3,268

Mangystau region – 3,416

Pavlodar region – 5,033 (+49)

North Kazakhstan region – 5,046 (+57)

Turkistan region – 3,439 (+3).

In addition, 48 pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms, two deaths and 24 recoveries were registered in the last day. A total of 40,197 such cases, 420 fatalities and 29,580 recovered patients have been recorded since August 1.

