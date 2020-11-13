326 patients in Kazakhstan recover from COVID-19

326 patients in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus in the past day, bringing their total number in the country to 108,958. According to the official information of Kazakh Health Ministry, 638 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infected people in the country reached 119,129, including:

15,024 (+51) in Nur-Sultan,

15,089 (+39) in Almaty,

5,282 (+4) in Shymkent,

4,180 (+37) in Akmola region,

3,395 (+10) in Aktobe region,

5,301 (+16) in Almaty region,

11,397 (+12) in Atyrau region,

13,024 (+261) in East Kazakhstan region,

4,243 (+7) in Zhambyl region,

7,382 (+30) in West Kazakhstan region,

10,770 (+17) in Karagandy region,

4,159 (+53) in Kostanai region,

3,266 (+2) in Kyzylorda region,

3,414 (+3) in Mangystau region,

4,885 (+49) in Pavlodar region,

4,884 (+43) in North Kazakhstan region

3,434 (+4) in Turkistan region.

179 more pneumonia cases with coronavirus symptoms, three fatalities and 65 recoveries were registered in the last day. A total of 39,724 such cases, 415 deaths and 29,416 recoveries have been recorded since August 1.

Photo: sputnik.kg