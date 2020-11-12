Tokayev and Putin discuss plans to organize joint production of vaccine in Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed plans to organize joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan. During the telephone conversation, a number of relevant issues on the bilateral agenda were addressed with a focus on intensifying cooperation in the fight against coronavirus. According to Akorda website, the parties also discussed results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

President Tokayev highly appreciated the mediation role of Russia and President Putin particularly in reaching the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The agreement on the cessation of hostilities around the Nagorno-Karabakh, reached with the active assistance of Russia, is an extremely important decision that ensures the necessary truce in this long-standing conflict. I express my hope that the provisions of the joint statement will be respected by the parties concerned,” said President Tokayev.

