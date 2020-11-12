245 more patients recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

245 more patients were reported to have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, their number in Kazakhstan increased to 108,632. According to the official data from Kazakh Health Ministry, 587 more COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 118,491 COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including in:

Nur-Sultan - 14,973 (+47)

the city of Almaty - 15,050 (+30)

Shymkent - 5,278 (+8)

Akmola region - 4,143 (+39)

Aktobe region - 3,385 (+8)

Almaty region - 5,285 (+16)

Atyrau region - 11,385 (+12)

East Kazakhstan region - 12,763 (+231)

Zhambyl region - 4,236 (+6)

West Kazakhstan region - 7,352 (+28)

Karagandy region - 10,753 (+16)

Kostanai region - 4,106 (+57)

Kyzylorda region - 3,264 (+2)

Mangystau region - 3,411 (+1)

Pavlodar region - 4,836 (+49)

North Kazakhstan region - 4,841 (+35)

Turkistan region - 3,430 (+2).

In addition, 188 more pneumonia cases with COVID-19 symptoms and two deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 65 patients were reported to have recovered from pneumonia with coronavirus symptoms in the last day. A total of 39,545 such cases, 412 fatalities and 29,351 recoveries have been reported in the country since August 1.

Photo: myslo.ru