Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan approach 118,000

218 more patients were reported to have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, their number in Kazakhstan increased to 108,387. According to official data from Kazakh Health Ministry, 568 more COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 117,904 COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including in:

Nur-Sultan - 14,926 (+37)

the city of Almaty - 15,020 (+30)

Shymkent - 5,270 (+3)

Akmola region - 4,104 (+45)

Aktobe region - 3,377 (+7)

Almaty region - 5,269 (+14)

Atyrau region - 11,373 (+7)

East Kazakhstan region - 12,532 (+237)

Zhambyl region - 4,230 (+5)

West Kazakhstan region - 7,324 (+24)

Karagandy region - 10,737 (+12)

Kostanai region - 4,049 (+61)

Kyzylorda region - 3,262

Mangystau region - 3,410 (+2)

Pavlodar region - 4,787 (+52)

North Kazakhstan region - 4,806 (+30)

Turkistan region - 3,428 (+2).

In addition, 242 more pneumonia cases with COVID-19 symptoms were recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 83 patients were reported to have recovered from pneumonia with coronavirus symptoms in the last day. A total of 39,357 such cases, 410 fatalities and 29,286 recoveries have been reported in the country since August 1.

Photo: ont.by