108,169 people in Kazakhstan recover from COVID-19

Over the past day, 326 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. A total of 108,169 patients in the country have defeated COVID-19. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 564 new cases of the disease have been registered in the last 24 hours. All in all, the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed in 117,336 Kazakhs citizens, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,889 (+22)

Almaty city- 14,990 (+24)

Shymkent – 5,267 (+1)

Akmola region – 4,059 (+44)

Aktobe region – 3,370 (+2)

Almaty region – 5,255 (+17)

Atyrau region – 11,366 (+7)

East Kazakhstan region – 12,295 (+245)

Zhambyl region – 4,225 (+5)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,300 (+26)

Karagandy region – 10,725 (+14)

Kostanai region – 3,988 (+63)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,408

Pavlodar region – 4,735 (+47)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,776 (+46)

Turkestan region – 3,426 (+1).

Besides that, over the last 24 hours, 11 cases of coronavirus pneumonia, one death and 21 recoveries were reported. Overall, since August 1, 39,115 people got infected, 410 died and 29,203 recovered.

Photo: astrakhan.su