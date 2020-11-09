Number of people recovered from coronavirus increases in Kazakhstan

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan increased by another 175 people. A total of 107,843 patients in the country have overcome COVID-19. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 610 new cases of the disease have been registered in the last 24 hours. In total, the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed in 116,772 Kazakh citizens, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,867 (+29)

Almaty city – 14,966 (+26)

Shymkent – 5,266 (+3)

Akmola region – 4,015 (+42)

Aktobe region – 3,368 (+9)

Almaty region – 5,238 (+13)

Atyrau region – 11,359 (+4)

East Kazakhstan region – 12,050 (+254)

Zhambyl region – 4,220 (+4)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,274 (+45)

Karagandy region – 10,711 (+16)

Kostanai region – 3,925 (+60)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,408

Pavlodar region – 4,688 (+61)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,730 (+42)

Turkestan region – 3,425 (+2).

Moreover, 46 new cases of pneumonia with the signs of coronavirus and 44 recoveries have been registered over the past day. Overall, since August 1, 39,104 people got infected, 29,182 recovered and 409 died.

Photo: pravda.if.ua