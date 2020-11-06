114,826 people in Kazakhstan get infected with COVID-19

200 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past day. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 107,339. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 591 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. In total, the disease was confirmed in 114,826 Kazakh citizens, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,744 (+34)

Almaty city – 14,880 (+30)

Shymkent – 5,254 (+5)

Akmola region – 3,892 (+30)

Aktobe region – 3,347 (+6)

Almaty region – 5,205 (+10)

Atyrau region – 11,335 (+9)

East Kazakhstan region – 11,190 (+250)

Zhambyl region – 4,207 (+4)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,142 (+49)

Karagandy region – 10,662 (+20)

Kostanai region – 3,753 (+49)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,405

Pavlodar region – 4,500 (+68)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,627 (+25)

Turkestan region – 3,421 (+2).

In addition, over the past day, 231 new cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 51 recoveries were recorded. In total, since August 1, 38,721 people got infected, 406 died and 29,014 recovered.

Photo: liter.kz