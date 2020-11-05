Coronavirus incidence rate increases in Nur-Sultan

COVID-19 case rate rose by almost 30 percent in the Kazakh capital over the past week, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva announced at a press briefing. She said that the growth has been observed for already a month. Praliyeva is convinced that the reason for that is the failure of city residents to follow preventive measures. People over 40 years of age are most likely to get infected. There are also many confirmed coronavirus cases among the schoolchildren. A total of 47 school students of Nur-Sultan have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year. Therefore, sanitary doctors say that there will be no relaxation of quarantine restrictions, at least not this month.

“As of November 4, a total of 14,709 COVID-19 cases were registered in the city, of which 9,030 are symptomatic and 5,679 asymptomatic infections. The COVID-19 case incidence rate of Nur-Sultan is 2.1 times higher than the national average and amounts to 1,273 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the country’s average is 617,7. Of 14,709 infections, 200 are imported, 10,523 are local and 3,986 were detected among the contacts of confirmed cases. There is a total of 18,774 contacts with the infected and, as of today, 17,766 of them were released from quarantine,” said Praliyeva.

