107,139 people in Kazakhstan recover from COVID-19

246 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past day. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 107,139. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 494 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. In total, the disease was confirmed in 114,235 Kazakh citizens, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,710 (+35)

Almaty city – 14,850 (+25)

Shymkent – 5,249 (+8)

Akmola region – 3,862 (+29)

Aktobe region – 3,341 (+6)

Almaty region – 5,195 (+7)

Atyrau region – 11,326 (+8)

East Kazakhstan region – 10,940 (+222)

Zhambyl region – 4,203 (+4)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,093 (+29)

Karagandy region – 10,642 (+20)

Kostanai region – 3,704 (+18)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,405

Pavlodar region – 4,432 (+50)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,602 (+32)

Turkestan region – 3,419 (+1).

In addition, over the past day, 209 new cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection were recorded. One person died and 64 people recovered. In total, since August 1, 38,490 people got infected, 406 died and 28,963 recovered.

Photo: slovoidilo.ua