Kazakhstan allocates over US$354 million to fight with COVID-19

Kazakhstan allocated more than 154 billion tenge (over US$354 million) for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus. Over 135 billion (more than US$310 million) were utilized from March to September. Majority of the money was used as compensations for health workers, reported the press service of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). More than 24.5 billion tenge (US$56.4 million) was spent on financing hospitalization in provisional and quarantine facilities, where over 240,000 people received treatment. In the same period, another 72,000 patients received medical assistance in infectious diseases hospitals. Patients with a mild course of the disease with no more than 30 percent of lung damage receive treatment at home. 9 million tenge (US$20,726) were allocated to pay for medical services at home. Furthermore, mobile ambulance teams began working in July. The Fund allotted over a billion tenge (over US$2.3 million) to pay for their services. More than 19 billion (more than US$43 million) have been allocated for PCR diagnostics.

Photo: elorda.info