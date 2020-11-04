Pregnant women are most susceptible to coronavirus, specialists say

It is believed that patients with chronic diseases, the elderly and children are the categories of people at the highest risk of catching coronavirus. Nevertheless, specialists highlighted that COVID-19 is the greatest danger primarily for pregnant women. They noted that the strain on a woman’s body rises during this period, making it more susceptible to contracting the infection. Health workers recommended that these patients be focused on strengthening the immune system, balanced diet and rest. If a pregnant woman tests positive for coronavirus, it is necessary to contact a doctor immediately.

“Like any other infectious diseases, coronavirus infection is highly dangerous during the first trimester of pregnancy. Because during this time, the basic biological processes are formed in an embryo. The consequences can present themselves only after the birth of a baby. For example, a speech impediment. A baby may have malformations of lungs, of kidneys and of heart as well as organogenesis and embryogenesis. We advise to eat well during this period, eat more eggs, meat products, drink milk and buttermilk as well as Kazakh healthy dairy product named kymyz. You should also eat honey and ginger. Pregnant women need to drink orange juice, which is rich with vitamin C. We also recommend drinking pomegranate juice,” said Zhupar Nakhanova, Obstetrician-Gynecologist of Highest Qualification.

