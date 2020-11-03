Preparation for second wave of COVID-19 in full swing in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is now preparing for the second COVID-19 wave. Currently, the country is fully equipped with computed tomography scanners, informed Head of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Department at the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center Tairkhan Dautov. He said that it is the only device that can detect COVID-19 at an early stage. Dautov stressed that according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, 180 CT scanners would be enough for 18 million people. There are currently 210 such devices in Kazakhstan.

“We remember that there was a stir during the first wave of COVID-19 and people lined up to get a CT scan. There is no shortage of equipment anymore. Infectious diseases hospitals are equipped with these devices. Everyone can get a CT scan for free at their clinic because of the guaranteed volume of free medical care,” said Dautov.

He also urged Kazakh residents not to forget preventive measures despite the stable epidemiological situation in the country.

“It is important to eat right and follow a balanced diet. I would advise eating more products containing Vitamin C, lemons, for example. People can also support and boost the immune system with the help of immunomodulators. Most importantly, there is no need to be panicky or scared. When a person is overwhelmed by fear or stress, it weakens his immune system,” noted Dautov.

Photo: ru.sputnik.kz