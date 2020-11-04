106,893 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

177 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past day, bringing the total number of people recovered to 106,893. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 432 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours. In total, 113,741 Kazakh citizens were diagnosed with COVID-19, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,675 (+31)

Almaty city – 14,825 (+23)

Shymkent – 5,241 (+1)

Akmola region – 3,833 (+28)

Aktobe region – 3,335 (+5)

Almaty region – 5,188 (+13)

Atyrau region – 11,318 (+9)

East Kazakhstan region – 10,718 (+197)

Zhambyl region – 4,199 (+4)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,064 (+14)

Karagandy region – 10,622 (+16)

Kostanai region – 3,686 (+17)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,405

Pavlodar region – 4,382 (+41)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,570 (+33)

Turkestan region – 3,418.

In addition, over the past day, 269 people got infected with pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection, one person died and 63 people recovered. Overall, 38,281 infections, 405 deaths, 28,899 recoveries were registered since August 1.