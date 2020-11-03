106,716 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

202 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past day. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 106,716. According to Kazakh Health Ministry, 449 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours. Overall, 113,309 Kazakh citizens contracted the dangerous disease, including in:

Nur-Sultan – 14,644 (+19)

Almaty city – 148,02 (+25)

Shymkent – 5,240

Akmola region – 3,805 (+28)

Aktobe region – 3,330 (+5)

Almaty region – 5,175 (+17)

Atyrau region – 11,309 (+7)

East Kazakhstan region – 10,521 (+226)

Zhambyl region – 4,195 (+4)

West Kazakhstan region – 7,050 (+13)

Karagandy region – 10,606 (+16)

Kostanai region – 3,669 (+15)

Kyzylorda region – 3,262

Mangystau region – 3,405

Pavlodar region – 4,341 (+40)

North Kazakhstan region – 4,537 (+34)

Turkestan region – 3,418

In addition, over the past day, nine people contracted pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection, two people died and 17 people recovered. In total, since August 1, 38,012 people got infected, 404 died and 28,836 recovered.

