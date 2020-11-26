Premiere of choreographic miniature in gala ballet of “Astana Opera”

The best ballet performances were staged in one show. A gala ballet took place at the Astana Opera Theater. The audience could enjoy performances of the choreographic art of the outstanding ballet master Marius Petipa, such as grand pas from Alexander Glazunov’s Raymonda, the pas de deux Carnival of Venice from “Satanilla”, the Blue Bird and Princess Florine from Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, and many other bright scenes. In addition, another premiere of the performance “The Smell of Feather Grass” took place on the stage of the large hall that day. This miniature features both the music of the famous Kazakh composer Sairash and the Kazakh choreography by Anvar Sadykov. In a word, the breadth and wealth of our national dance was revealed. The leading soloists of the Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva, Anel Rustemova, Gaukhar Usina, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and other famous artists presented their art to the guests of the theater.

Spectators watched not only small excerpts of the performances, but could also enjoy the moment when they can come to any performance from these excerpts. This is probably the advantage of this gala ballet. We love such concerts, because we actually dance in many performances and, therefore, play various characters, said Gaukhar Ussina, Principal Dancer of “Astana Opera”.

Photo: old.elorda.info