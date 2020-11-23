UNESCO releases address to 175th anniversary of Abai

This year, the world celebrates 175th anniversary of Abai under the auspices of UNESCO. Events dedicated to the date were held online at the headquarters of the world organization. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay released an address to the birthday of the Kazakh poet and philosopher. She noted that the 150th anniversary of Abai was also held with the active participation of UNESCO. Audrey Azoulay called Abai a poet of the world, since he studied literature of Central Asian countries, Russia and western countries as well as translated the works of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, George Gordon Byron and Alexander Pushkin.

“At a time when we are faced with multiple crises – sanitary, social, educational and cultural, Abai’s message is more relevant than ever. As he said, doesn’t a bright spring with flowers come after a harsh and snowy winter? And we have to prepare it. Abai conveyed this message of hope, peace, respect and humanism throughout his life. UNESCO and Kazakhstan are proud to jointly fulfill this mission,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

Photo: youtube.com