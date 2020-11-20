Children receive awards as part of “Myn bala” cultural and educational project

Nur-Sultan hosted an awarding ceremony for winners of the cultural and educational project “Myn bala” within the state oratory school “Asyl soz”. The event supported by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was held six times. This year, the winners were awarded in four following nominations: Language school, Treasured word, 175th anniversary of Abai and Language environment. Organizers noted that a huge number of children took part in the project this time.

“There were a lot of participants, if not more. The children showed their talents, they sang and danced. They got acquainted with their traditions, showed respect for Kazakh language, because all participants speak Kazakh fluently. Overall, children from 16 regions of Kazakhstan took part in the project. In total, we have 65 winners,” said Viktoriya Tregubova, spokesperson of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies.

Photo: fnn.kz